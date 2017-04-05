Rossi to Torino this summer?

By Football Italia staff

Giuseppe Rossi could make his return to Serie A with Torino next season, reports suggest.

The 30-year-old is currently playing in La Liga with Celta Vigo, where he is currently on loan from Fiorentina.

Also links with Lazio have seemingly died down, Tuttosport report that the striker is subject to interest from the Granata, and could link up with Andrea Belotti under Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.

The newspaper reports that the tactician plans a new 4-3-1-2 formation for the 2017-18 season, and that Pepito would fit in nicely alongside Belotti, with Torino hoping the star striker will stay on for another year.

After years of injury problems, Rossi had made the move to Spain in order to gain playing time, and scored a hat-trick in Celta Vigo’s 3-1 win over Las Palmas at the weekend.

With his agent having already confirmed that he will leave the La Liga side this summer, the report suggests that Sassuolo, Sampdoria, and Chievo are also interested the acquisition of the New Jersey-native.

