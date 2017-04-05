Higuain: 'Juve a perfect choice'

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain reveals he made 'the perfect choice' in joining Juventus, both on a 'personal and professional level'.

The striker spoke to Icon magazine, an excerpt of which was published in Gazzetta dello Sport, and gave insight into his personal life.

"In my family we are very united," the striker revealed. "Or at least we try to be, but the fact that we are a bit scattered throughout the world does not make it easy.

"My mother, I think, has suffered a lot from this division, one minute we were there and the next we were gone. At 18-years-old I went to play in Madrid, my brother in Turkey.

"Me and my mother Nancy have a special bond. At ten months old she saved me from meningitis by taking me to the hospital, going to the doctor and convincing him to treat me without missing a single minute.

"Thanks to her courage all went well. Winning is important, but being well is worth more."

The Argentine also detailed a desire to keep his feet on the ground.

"Still now, at 29-years-old, I don’t think about what I am and what I’ve done, and this in the long run is what makes you strive for more. I realised that it is important not to ever think you have made it. Or worse, that you are the best.

"Sports journalists are always talking about money, but I do not understand this. The rewards are high of course, but I don’t think however, that any footballer only thinks about money. When you change team you do it to feel good about yourself, to be happy.

"I took my chances and do not regret the choices I've made."

Turin is very different to Naples. Did Higuain know anything about his new city before he arrived?

"I did not know anything. They told me Turin was nice and quiet, and now I can say that is true.

"I'm happy with the choice I made. Now I have reached a certain level of serenity both on and off the football pitch, which was what I was looking for.

"On both a professional and a personal level I feel I’ve made a perfect choice."

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.