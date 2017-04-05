Schick to receive improved offer

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Sampdoria will offer an improved contract to striker Patrik Schick, with an increased release clause.

The 21-year-old arrived from Sparta Prague this summer, but a sensational start to his Samp career is said to have alerted a whole host of clubs.

Everton scouts were reportedly in the crowd at San Siro on Monday evening as the youngster scored in a 2-1 win over Inter, leaving the Blucerchiati extremely keen to offer a new deal.

His current release clause is set for €25m, but Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the club will offer to increase his salary to €300,000, setting the buyout fee at a higher level in the process.

