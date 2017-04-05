NEWS
Wednesday April 5 2017
Marseille keen on Milik
By Football Italia staff

Reports in France suggest that Olympique Marseille are keen on a summer move for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik.

According to L’Equipe, former Roma boss Rudi Garcia is keen on bringing the Poland international to France, however such a deal may prove to be difficult.

The 23-year-old only made the move to Naples from Ajax in the summer, and suffered an unfortunate ACL tear in October after an explosive start to the campaign.

Now back to fitness, Coach Maurizio Sarri is being cautious with his return, as he continues to make brief substitute appearances.

It seems unlikely, therefore that the Partenopei would allow the player leave in the summer, as with so much unrealised potential it could turn out to be a huge risk to let him go.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies