Marseille keen on Milik

By Football Italia staff

Reports in France suggest that Olympique Marseille are keen on a summer move for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik.

According to L’Equipe, former Roma boss Rudi Garcia is keen on bringing the Poland international to France, however such a deal may prove to be difficult.

The 23-year-old only made the move to Naples from Ajax in the summer, and suffered an unfortunate ACL tear in October after an explosive start to the campaign.

Now back to fitness, Coach Maurizio Sarri is being cautious with his return, as he continues to make brief substitute appearances.

It seems unlikely, therefore that the Partenopei would allow the player leave in the summer, as with so much unrealised potential it could turn out to be a huge risk to let him go.

