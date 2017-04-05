Milan hope to tie down Montella

By Football Italia staff

Reports indicate that the renewal of Vincenzo Montella’s contract is the top priority for Milan after their takeover is completed.

The Rossoneri have a new date of April 14 for the Chinese investors to finally seal the deal, with a renewal for the Coach said to be even further up the pecking order than extensions for Gianluigi Donnarumma and Suso.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, both Roma and Juventus are keeping a watchful eye on the situation with L’Aeroplanino, with the pair potentially looking for a new boss this summer.

Massimiliano Allegri has been linked with both Arsenal and Barcelona, whilst Luciano Spalletti may opt not to renew his contract with the Giallorossi, as their recent Coppa Italia exit ended any chance for silverware this term.

The report suggests that Milan will be looking to tie down Montella with a promise of his importance in their project going forward, alongside a transfer budget of €100-150m after the change of ownership has gone through.

