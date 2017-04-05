Juve opt for Benatia over Chiellini?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus boss Max Allegri will reportedly opt for Medhi Benatia over Giorgio Chiellini in central defence against Napoli this evening.

The Bianconeri take on Maurizio Sarri’s side in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final at 19:45GMT, with Juve 3-1 up from the first leg.

It is to be a repeat of Sunday’s fixture when Napoli came back from a goal behind to secure a 1-1 draw at the Stadio San Paulo.

Neto looks set to replace Gianluigi Buffon in goal, whilst Amadou Diawara may replace Jorginho in the centre of midfield for Napoli.

Allegri confirmed in his Press conference yesterday that Mario Mandzukic will likely miss the match through injury, with Stefano Sturaro favourite to replace him on the left of a trio of forwards that will support Gonzalo Higuain.

Predicted lineups:

Napoli (4-3-3): Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.



Juventus (4-2-3-1): Neto; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Sturaro; Higuain.

