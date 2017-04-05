Juventus submit James bid?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Spain suggest that Juventus have made an offer for Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez.

Eduardo Inda, who is the director of OKdiario, announced that the Bianconeri had submitted an offer for the Colombian who has been repeatedly linked with a move away from Madrid this summer.

With additional reported interest in the player from Liverpool, Chelsea and Barcelona, the Old Lady faces competition to secure his signature this summer.

James is under contract until 2020 with Los Merengues, meaning that a touted figure of €80m for the 25-year-old is not beyond the realms of possibility.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.