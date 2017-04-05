NEWS
Wednesday April 5 2017
Juventus to meet for Milinkovic-Savic
By Football Italia staff

Juventus director general Beppe Marotta will reportedly meet Lazio owner Claudio Lotito over a potential move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in June.

Despite the scheduling of such a meeting however, calciomercato.it reports that Le Aquile want to keep the highly-rated midfielder at all costs.

Arriving from Genk in summer 2015, the 22-year-old has impressed with his performances this term, and has scored four goals and provided four assists in 24 starts.

With this in mind, Lazio will look to tie down the player, with an improved deal on the table. The report suggests that Juventus will be undeterred by this and will seek to make a concrete offer in order to bring the Serbian to Turin this summer.

