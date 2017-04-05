Quagliarella praises Giampaolo

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella praises Coach Marco Giampaolo, revealing 'he'll support you forever'.

"He’s one of those Coaches that transmits mental security, the forward told Il Secolo XIX. "One of those who prepares for games and you see what happens next...

"He will support you forever. We play well, of course, and [Patrik] Schick will grab all the spotlight.

"But I think about those midfielders that run 12 or 13 kilometers every game and I get tired just looking at them."

The veteran also detailed how he responds to criticism during the interview.

"Football works like this, it is what it is. I took it to heart, but I remain the same as I was few months ago.

"I have always worked to answer those who criticised me on the pitch, because it is the only answer I can give.

"It’s been a satisfying season and being able to help and support young people makes me calm.

"I like to follow their progress. One day I get angry with them and the next day I give them a hug."

