Quagliarella: 'Miranda made me mad'

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Quagliarella reveals the turning point in the game against Inter was when Joao Miranda 'made him mad'.

The veteran striker scored a penalty to even the scores at San Siro, with his Sampdoria side going on to snatch a shock 2-1 victory.

After revealing his admiration for Coach Marco Giampaolo, the Neapolitan went on to discuss scoring a spot-kick past penalty saving expert Samir Handanovic.

"Samir is particularly big, he covers the goal well, Quagliarella told Il Secolo XIX.

"Also he knows me well, considering the fact we played together. My penalty had to be perfectly executed.

"There was so much joy after my goal in another success to remember. Two wins in the derby, two at San Siro, it’s a record season for Sampdoria."

Quagliarella then went on to describe the turning point in the match, when he felt he was made a fool of by Miranda.

"I got mad: I wanted to play well, to impress and to be an example for my team mates, in particular considering my role.

"I have to be the first one fighting on each and every ball, pressing the opposition and making that extra run which can help my teammates.

"This Sampdoria reminds me of Juventus, Napoli under [Walter] Mazzarri and the Torino of [Giampiero] Ventura ."

