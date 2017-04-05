Ferrero removed as Samp President

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Massimo Ferrero has been removed as President of Sampdoria by the FIGC.

The news comes as the Samp owner failed to disclose a conviction to the league relating to the collapse of airline Livingston, which was owned at the time by holding company FG, presided upon by Ferrero.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the whole affair has dragged on for more than a year, but the league have now ruled that Ferrero cannot take up the official position of President.

In practical terms, this will make little difference as the 65-year-old will continue to be the owner of the club and will have final say on all decisions relating to Sampdoria.

What it will mean, however is that he will not be allowed to represent the club in official settings, such as at league meetings.

Should Ferrero decide not to appeal the ruling, the position of President is said to be likely to pass to a family member, but his response to the decision remains unclear at present.

