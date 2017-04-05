Official: Moretti renews with Toro

By Football Italia staff

Torino have officially announced the contract renewal of defender Emiliano Moretti, handing him a one year extension.

The 35-year-old joined the club back in 2013, with the club having extended his current agreement until summer 2018.

"Torino Football Club is delighted to announce that it has renewed the contract of Emiliano Moretti up until 30 June 2018," an official club statement read.

The former Fiorentina, Genoa and Valencia man has made a total of 124 appearances for the Granata, scoring a total five goals.

