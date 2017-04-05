Reina in Napoli squad

By Football Italia staff

Pepe Reina is in the Napoli squad, so could face Juventus tonight in the Coppa Italia.

The goalkeeper withdrew from the Spain squad, and missed the Serie A draw with the Bianconeri on Sunday.

The Partenopei have been working hard to have their ‘keeper available for tonight, as they seek to overturn a 3-1 defeat in Turin.

This afternoon Maurizio Sarri has named his squad for the match, and Reina has been included, meaning he could start at San Paolo.

Captain Marek Hamsik is also included, having been substituted with an injury after scoring on Sunday.

Napoli squad to face Juventus: Rafael, Reina, Sepe, Albiol, Maksimovic, Ghoulam, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Maggio, Chiriches, Strinic, Allan, Diawara, Rog, Hamsik, Jorginho, Zielinski, Giaccherini, Callejon, Insigne, Mertens, Pavoletti, Milik

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.