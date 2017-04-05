‘Milinkovic-Savic staying at Lazio’

By Football Italia staff

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s agent assures “he’s totally dedicated to Lazio” amid rumours of a Juventus move.

It was reported earlier today that Bianconeri general manager Giuseppe Marotta would meet with Aquile President Claudio Lotito to discuss a deal.

However, the 22-year-old’s representative has assured that the midfielder is happy to stay where he is for the time being.

“His goal is clear and he’s totally dedicated to Lazio,” Mateja Kezman told Tuttomercatoweb.

“He wants to win the Coppa Italia and take Lazio into the Champions League, he’s continuing to work and growing day-by-day.

"He's doing well at the moment and it's normal that big clubs are paying attention to him, I have a lot of contacts and I've played for big clubs so people are calling.

"However, he's only thinking of Lazio. Soon we'll sit down with [Igli] Tare and [Claudio] Lotito to see what's best for the club and the player.

"I've said more than once that relations are good with Lazio, we'll find the best solution for everyone.

"After all, Sergej has three years left on his contract."

