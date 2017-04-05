Donnarumma: ‘Supercoppa unforgettable’

By Football Italia staff

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma describes the Supercoppa win over Juventus - “I always keep it in my mind”.

The Rossoneri won the trophy on penalties in Doha in December, their first piece of silverware since 2011.

“I always keep it in my mind, it’s hard to forget,” Donnarumma said in an interview published on the Rossoneri’s Facebook page.

“Every time I see the images I get a feeling in my stomach. The 3-0 win in the derby [with Inter] least year was also unforgettable.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.