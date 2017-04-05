Berlusconi: ‘Closing on schedule’

By Football Italia staff

Milan President Silvio Berlusconi confirms the sale of the club is still set for “April 13, 14”.

After a series of delays, it appears the Rossoneri are finally to be sold to Yonghong Li, formerly of Sino-Europe Sports, before the Easter derby with Inter.

Given the number of hitches there have been in the deal so far, Diavolo supporters are looking for reassurance that the deal will go though, and the patron offered a brief update on a visit to Salone del Mobile di Milano.

“It’s all like before,” Berlusconi said. “April 13, 14.”

