Torreira agent: ‘No Sampdoria renewal’

By Football Italia staff

Lucas Torreira’s agent insists “it’s not the time” to discuss a Sampdoria renewal and it would be “a pleasure” to talk with Roma.

The midfielder has also been linked with both Everton and Milan, after impressing for the Blucerchiati this season.

“A renewal? It’s not the time,” Pablo Bentancur told Tuttomercatoweb.

“There are preceding situations to be resolved, so the answer is that everything is blocked. We’ll talk later, when there may be time to analyse any negotiations with interested teams.

“Now he has to stay focused on the present and Sampdoria.

“It’s true that Monchi wanted him at Sevilla, and it would be a pleasure to talk about a possible transfer to Roma.

“But we’ll talk when the transfer window opens…”

