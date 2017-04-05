Spurs option for Spalletti?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Italy claim Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti could join Tottenham Hotspur if Mauricio Pochettino leaves.

The Argentine Coach has worked wonders with the English club, who are currently sitting second in the Premier League, seven points behind Antonio Conte’s Chelsea.

His work at White Hart Lane has lead to links with other clubs, though so far Pochettino has rebuffed suggestions he could leave.

Despite that, Tuttomercatoweb is reporting that Spurs are evaluating contingency plans in the event that Pochettino does want to leave.

According to the website, Roma boss Spalletti is an option, and he could be offered a three-year contract worth €4.5m [£3.8m] per season.

The tactician is yet to sign a new contract with the Giallorossi, with his current deal expiring in the summer.

