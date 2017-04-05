Pirlo could be Chelsea coach

By Football Italia staff

Ray Wilkins says Antonio Conte wants Andrea Pirlo to join his Chelsea coaching staff for next season.

The veteran midfielder played under Conte at Juventus, and is currently playing with New York City FC in MLS.

However, he has refused to confirm that he’ll play on beyond the current season, and one Blues legend says he could join the setup at Stamford Bridge.

“I know for a fact he has been around Stamford Bridge on a number of occasions this year,” Wilkins said on TalkSport.

“He's the one that Antonio Conte would like. He managed him at Juventus until he was 34. He is the one he will want to come in.”

Pirlo would be a replacement for Steve Holland, who is leaving to join the England setup.

