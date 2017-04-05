Samp: ‘FIGC allegations unfounded’

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero slams the “incorrect and unjust decision” to force him to step down.

The FIGC ruled today that the patron couldn’t hold the position, as he failed to disclose a conviction to the league relating to the collapse of airline Livingston.

While this will make little practical difference to the running of the Blucerchiati, Ferrero wouldn’t be allowed to represent the club in official settings.

“With reference to the communication from the FIGC, Mr Massimo Ferrero, President of U.C Sampdoria confirms that this is an incorrect and unjust decision, lacking the prerequisites for a conviction,” a statement from the club reads.

“In full respect of the role in the institutional organs of the Federation, Sampdoria and its President will put forward any initiative to protect their respective interests, rights and reasons.

“In any case, the decision of the FIGC does not affect regular proceedings in any way in relation to the continuation of the corporate and sporting activities of U.C Sampdoria, but reinforces that the allegations about the alleged assumptions relating to the corporate structure of Sampdoria are entirely fanciful and devoid of any foundation.”

