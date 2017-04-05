Hoedt: ‘No time to celebrate’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio defender Wesley Hoedt says there’s no time to celebrate after beating Roma as “we can even think of third-place”.

The Biancocelesti reached the Coppa Italia final last night, despite a 3-2 defeat to their city rivals, having won the first leg 2-0.

“We celebrated a lot in the dressing room, but now that’s over,” Hoedt told Premium Sport.

“Now we have to concentrate on the next match against Napoli. The club and the fans deserve the final after the bad season last year.

“We prepared well for the game, we knew that if we scored they’d need four. Then we got the second and couldn’t take advantage of it, but the important thing is we went through.

“Who do I want in the final? It makes no difference, they [Napoli and Juventus] are two very strong teams, we can only think about ourselves.

“We’ll concentrate on the League and then we’ll see who we get in the final.”

The Aquile welcome Napoli to Stadio Olimpico at the weekend, and the Dutchman believes they can overhaul the Partenopei and reach the Champions League.

“If we win we could even think about third place. Napoli are ahead of us and are very strong, but we’ll prepare in the best way to stop them.”

