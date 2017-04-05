Biglia: ‘Napoli can knock out Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio captain Lucas Biglia believes Napoli can pull off a comeback against Juventus “but it won’t be easy”.

The Biancocelesti are already in the Coppa Italia final, and the other finalist will be decided at San Paolo tonight.

Juve are the defending champions and hold a 3-1 lead from the first leg, but the Aquile midfielder doesn’t think the tie is over.

“After the game on Sunday I think Napoli can come back,” Biglia told ESPN.

“They have great quality and excellent players, they’re one of the best teams in Italy and they have a Coach [Maurizio Sarri] who has them playing good football.

“They’ll be well-prepared for the game but it won’t be easy.”

