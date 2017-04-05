Post new comment

Napoli and Juventus face off for the second time in a matter of days in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg and it’s live around the world on Oz.com.

Napoli and Juventus meet in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final on Wednesday night, and fans in a host of countries can see it through Oz.com.

The Old Lady hold a 3-1 lead from the first leg, staged in late February, while the sides also played out a 1-1 draw at San Paolo on Sunday. That result kept Juventus 10 points clear of the Partenopei and no doubt they’d settle for a similar score here, as that would be enough to guarantee a Coppa Italia Final place against Lazio.

Jose Callejon gave Napoli the lead in the first leg but the Spaniard’s goal was cancelled out by two Paulo Dybala penalties, either side of one from ex-Azzurri striker Gonazlo Higuain. Higuain received a feisty reception on his return to Naples on Sunday and if selected by Massimiliano Allegri for this one, is likely to get more of the same.

Pepe Reina is in the Napoli squad for the tie and Marek Hamsik is fit, but it’s not known if Maurizio Sarri will risk his captain. Meanwhile Allegri could prefer Mehdi Benatia to Giorgio Chiellini but will definitely be without Mario Mandzukic. Young forward Moise Kean hasn’t been called up despite the absence of Mandzukic, but the big guns are all otherwise present.

Lazio are waiting in the wings for the winner, surviving a scare against city rivals Roma in the other semi. The Aquile had a 2-0 advantage from the first leg but lost the return 3-2, progressing 4-3 on aggregate. In the end it was Ciro Immobile’s goal just before the hour that proved enough for Simone Inzaghi’s charges to go through to the showpiece, due to be played at Lazio’s own Stadio Olimpico in early June.

