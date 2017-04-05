De Rossi: 'Anything to keep Spalletti'

Daniele De Rossi feels Roma should “do anything to keep Luciano Spalletti” and discussed working with Antonio Conte, Fabio Capello and Claudio Ranieri.

The midfielder spoke to magazine Undici and discussed his one-club career.

“I am in happy, I am good shape and over the past year or so I’ve started to again feel like a well-rounded footballer at a high level,” said De Rossi.

“I know my contract is something I will have to discuss with the club sooner or later, but I’m not thinking about it now. I do want to continue playing for a while yet.

“I was always well aware of the choices I was making, even if some consider them crazy. I knew that staying at Roma was ‘wrong’ on a professional level, but I felt the actual physical need to play for Roma. It makes me happy to wear this shirt.

“Living away from Rome would’ve hurt me more than not living in the Real Madrid or Barcelona environment, or not experiencing English stadiums and not winning certain trophies.

“Over the last 16 years, I’ve had the luxury of being alongside Francesco Totti as a teammate and not just as an idol. Working with him every day makes it feel normal to be alongside a player who is anything but normal.

“Having Fabio Capello as a Coach during my early years was fundamental. He really forges you. He had a passion for me as a player and perhaps that was the greatest boost I could have in my career.”

Now the future of current Coach Spalletti is in doubt, especially after crashing out of the Coppa Italia to Lazio.

“Spalletti affected me the most. I started to see football through the eyes of this Coach and it’s a wonderful view. Aside from what I will do and aside from the fact that at times he has a difficult personality to deal with, Roma should do everything to keep him, because he will be the best.

“Claudio Ranieri is a great motivator and tactically well-prepared. I’ve worked with some of the 10 best Coaches in the world – Spalletti, Antonio Conte and Luis Enrique.

“Conte is tactically a master, he lives for the pitch. It’s not easy to be his player, but it is wonderful. Plus I love direct people, those who tell you the truth.”

