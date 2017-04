Empoli's Cosic has surgery

By Football Italia staff

Empoli announced that defender Uros Cosic has gone under the knife on a meniscus injury.

The 24-year-old Serbian is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

He had surgery to fix a lesion to the internal meniscus of his right knee at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome.

The operation went as planned.

This season Cosic has featured in 14 Serie A games for Empoli, plus two in the Coppa Italia.

