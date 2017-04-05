New delay for Stadio della Roma

By Football Italia staff

The Stadio Della Roma is delayed again after a deadline passed, but local politicians insist “construction can still start in 2018.”

While it’s true that the Mayor of Rome gave the all-clear for the Stadio della Roma project, this did not resolve all the issues and today the deadline passed for the various different areas of the local city planning infrastructure to agree terms.

This is because the project changed so much from the one that was originally presented – cutting the square footage almost in half and removing three towers entirely – that it had to be re-evaluated.

Now there could be extra time given until June to go through the final version of the plans, otherwise the entire ‘conference of services’ will have to effectively begin again.

If that does happen, the good news is that most of the problems will have already been worked out during the first process. The bad news is it’ll add another 12 months on to the timeline for construction, at the very least.

“This changes nothing, we will continue working on the project,” M5S politician Paolo Ferrara told news agency ANSA.

“Now different avenues open up. By June the changes will go to the authorities and the delay will only be a few months. Construction can still start in 2018.”

