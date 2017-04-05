Monchi brings Vazquez to Roma?

By Football Italia staff

Monchi could target one of his Sevilla signings for Roma, as Franco Vazquez could make a return to Serie A.

According to Calciomercato.it, the Giallorossi are planning a summer swoop for the Argentine-Italian.

This is not the first time that Vazquez has been linked with Roma, but the imminent arrival of Monchi as new director of sport adds a different layer.

It was Monchi who brought Vazquez to Sevilla from Palermo for €15m in 2016.

The 28-year-old’s current contract runs to June 2021 and he has four goals with three assists in 32 competitive games this season.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.