NEWS
Wednesday April 5 2017
Chelsea target Rudiger again
By Football Italia staff

Chelsea are intensifying their attempts to sign Roma and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, claims The Sun.

Their interest in the centre-back is no secret and the 24-year-old is the top target now after Napoli shot down an approach for Kalidou Koulibaly.

Rudiger has fully recovered from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, which forced him to miss Euro 2016.

Multiple sources including Tuttomercatoweb note that Chelsea have sent scouts to view the 24-year-old several times, playing for both Roma and Germany.

Now The Sun suggests they were also at last night’s Coppa Italia semi-final against Lazio.

Rudiger was also a target for Manchester City and Arsenal.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies