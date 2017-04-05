Chelsea target Rudiger again

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea are intensifying their attempts to sign Roma and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, claims The Sun.

Their interest in the centre-back is no secret and the 24-year-old is the top target now after Napoli shot down an approach for Kalidou Koulibaly.

Rudiger has fully recovered from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, which forced him to miss Euro 2016.

Multiple sources including Tuttomercatoweb note that Chelsea have sent scouts to view the 24-year-old several times, playing for both Roma and Germany.

Now The Sun suggests they were also at last night’s Coppa Italia semi-final against Lazio.

Rudiger was also a target for Manchester City and Arsenal.

