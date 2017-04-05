Coppa Liveblog: Napoli-Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Join us for the build-up and action as Napoli and Juventus lock horns again, this time for a place in the Coppa Italia Final against Lazio.

It kicks off at the Stadio San Paolo at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

This clash comes just days after Sunday’s 1-1 draw here in Serie A, which represented the first time Gonzalo Higuain had returned to Naples since forcing through his €90m transfer.

Both Coaches are expected to make huge changes from that game, but above all Napoli need to overturn the 3-1 first leg defeat in Turin.

That game was embroiled in controversy and tension, as the Partenopei suspended their press silence just to protest the referee.

The winners of this tie will go on to face Lazio in the Coppa Italia Final.

Live Blog Coppa Italia, Napoli v Juventus

