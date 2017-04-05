Coppa line-ups: Napoli-Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have Pepe Reina and Arkadiusz Milik in the starting XI of the Coppa Italia semi-final, as Juventus go with Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the LIVEBLOG.

The first leg ended 3-1 for the Bianconeri in Turin amid controversy over some refereeing decisions and the winner goes on to face Lazio in the Final.

This encounter comes after Sunday’s 1-1 Serie A draw at the Stadio San Paolo, where Higuain was jeered at every touch on his return to Naples following the €90m transfer.

Pipita leads the line again, but this time with support from Dybala, Juan Cuadrado and Stefano Sturaro, as Mario Mandzukic is injured.

Miralem Pjanic is benched, as Tomas Rincon partners Sami Khedira in midfield, while Medhi Benatia steps in for Giorgio Chiellini and there’s Brazilian flair on the flanks for Dani Alves and Alex Sandro.

As always in the Coppa Italia, Gigi Buffon leaves centre stage to Norberto Neto.

Napoli have their first choice goalkeeper back after Reina missed international duty with Spain and Sunday’s match with a calf injury, so Rafael Cabral returns to the bench.

Maurizio Sarri makes numerous changes, including Poland international Milik as the centre-forward, sending Dries Mertens to the bench.

He is flanked by Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne, while Marek Hamsik is fit to start in midfield with Piotr Zielinski and Amadou Diawara rather than Allan and Jorginho.

Vlad Chiriches and Faouzi Ghoulam switch up the defence too, but Emanuele Giaccherini and Lorenzo Tonelli are unavailable.

Sarri can’t take too many chances, because this Sunday they have a massive head-to-head for third place in Serie A with Lazio.

Juventus have won just one of their last 10 Serie A visits to Naples, 3-1 in January 2015, along with three draws and six defeats.

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Chiriches, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Milik, Insigne

Napoli bench: Rafael, Sepe, Strinic, Allan, Jorginho, Maggio, Mertens, Maksimovic, Rog, Pavoletti, Albiol

Juventus: Neto; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Rincon, Khedira; Cuadrado, Dybala, Sturaro; Higuain

Juventus bench: Buffon, Audero, Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Chiellini, Rugani, Asamoah, Marchisio, Lemina, Pjanic, Mandragora

