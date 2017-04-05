Sebastiani: 'Beat Empoli to believe'

By Football Italia staff

President Daniele Sebastiani trusts Pescara can “keep hoping” in Serie A safety if they beat Empoli this weekend. “It’s a decisive match.”

The fight to avoid relegation had seemed practically finished for months, but Empoli’s dismal form means Pescara, Palermo and Crotone are in with a shout.

“This is a very important game and, in case of victory, would allow us to close on Empoli and keep hoping,” declared the Pescara patron.

“It’s going to be a decisive match, everyone knows that including Zdenek Zeman and the lads, so we’re going to Empoli to give our all.”

The Delfini hit the headlines on Sunday for giving 18-year-old Mamadou Coulibaly his full Serie A debut, as he arrived from Senegal on a refugee boat in December 2015 and was homeless for a while before he was spotted playing with friends.

“In Italy we are always on the lookout for new talents. He has only played two games with the main squad. Coulibaly is talented, but let’s leave him in peace to develop and grow, because rushing him might be counter-productive.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.