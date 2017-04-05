Sturaro: 'Difficult for Juventus'

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Sturaro warns Juventus to “expect a difficult game” against Napoli in the Coppa Italia semi-final tonight.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for the line-ups and liveblog.

“I expect a difficult game this evening. It’s never easy at the San Paolo, but we want to get through to the next round,” the midfielder told JTV.

Juve won the first leg 3-1 in Turin, so a 2-0 victory tonight would send Napoli through on away goals.

“Napoli will certainly want to overturn the result, but we have to try and score anyway.”

