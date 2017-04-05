Callejon: 'Defending crucial tonight'

By Football Italia staff

Jose Callejon is confident Napoli can score past Juventus in the Coppa Italia semi-final, but “defending will be more important tonight.”

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for the line-ups and liveblog.

“Today the defending will be more important, as if we concede a goal then it will all become more difficult,” the Spaniard told Rai Sport.

“We know that we play beautiful football, create many chances and score a lot of goals. Therefore the defending is going to be more important than the attack this evening.”

