HT: Higuain silences Napoli crowd

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain has given Juventus the half-time lead at the Stadio San Paolo, so Napoli need to win 3-1 to force Coppa Italia semi-final extra time.

Follow all the action as it happens and give your views on the LIVEBLOG.

These sides had already met here three days ago for a 1-1 Serie A draw, but this was the fight to see who’d take on Lazio for the Coppa Italia Final. The first leg ended 3-1 in Turin amid controversy, so the Partenopei needed a 2-0 win tonight to go through on away goals.

There were numerous changes from Sunday’s game, including the return of Pepe Reina from a calf injury, Arkadiusz Milik replacing Dries Mertens, Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado stepped in with Mario Mandzukic unavailable.

In the opening stages it was wide open, as Leonardo Bonucci made a decisive last-ditch tackle after Lorenzo Insigne had already skipped past Dani Alves, then Reina rushed out to meet a risky Amadou Diawara back-pass.

On 12 minutes it would’ve been a stunning goal for Napoli, as Milik’s back-heel flick saw Insigne roll across for Jose Callejon, only to fire straight at Neto from point-blank range.

There was a double howler, as Vlad Chiriches rolled a terrible back-pass straight to Tomas Rincon, who did even worse by blasting over undisturbed from 12 yards.

Moments later, Juve did take the lead, as Higuain’s shot from 20 metres went through Chiriches’ legs and Reina got down very late as it squirmed into the near bottom corner. Pipita celebrated by turning to the stands and pointing to where Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis usually sits. Higuain had made the same gesture during the warm-up, seemingly telling the fans to blame the patron for his departure.

Napoli fought back, Marek Hamsik’s volley going wide, then Alex Sandro made a decisive interception as Callejon tried to control an Insigne chipped pass.

Kalidou Koulibaly nodded a free kick over the bar in first half stoppages.

Napoli 0-1 Juventus (Half-Time, 1-4 agg)

Higuain 32 (J)

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Chiriches, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Milik, Insigne

Juventus: Neto; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Rincon, Khedira; Cuadrado, Dybala, Sturaro; Higuain

Ref: Banti

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.