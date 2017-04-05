Higuain to ADL: 'It's your fault'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain twice pointed to the stands where Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis sits and shouted: “It’s your fault.”

The forward was jeered by the crowd on his return to the Stadio San Paolo in Sunday’s 1-1 Serie A draw.

He was there again this evening for the Coppa Italia semi-final, but this time seemed to have a message to impart.

At the end of the warm-up, the Argentine repeatedly pointed to the stands where President De Laurentiis usually sits, looking to the fans in the Curva A section.

Higuain repeated the gesture after he opened the scoring this evening, turning to point in the same direction.

This time he seemed to be saying the words: ‘It’s your fault.’

The striker has always maintained he left Napoli because they were not ambitious enough and De Laurentiis did not sufficiently reinforce the squad.

