Barzagli: 'Napoli made Juve suffer'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Barzagli felt Juventus deserved to reach the Coppa Italia Final, although “we know you will always suffer away to Napoli.”

The 3-1 first leg result proved decisive, as the Partenopei won the second leg 3-2 this evening at the Stadio San Paolo.

“We ran a few risks, but we know you will always suffer away to Napoli,” Barzagli told Rai Sport.

This meeting came just three days after a 1-1 Serie A draw between the teams.

“I thought we had the game in hand, much better than on Sunday, but the moment you get distracted there will be punishment. The important thing is we qualified and I feel over the two legs we deserved it.”

Gonzalo Higuain bagged a brace for Juve against his former club at the Stadio San Paolo.

“Higuain is a real hitman, he scored two against Napoli, but he’ll be happy with the goals. It’s normal that people always talk about Juventus, whether positive or negative, but we ignore all that.”

