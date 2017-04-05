NEWS
Wednesday April 5 2017
ADL: 'Napoli not Catenaccio...'
By Football Italia staff

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis praised Coach Maurizio Sarri for not resorting to “Catenaccio tactics” against Juventus.

The Partenopei won 3-2 on the night, but went out of the Coppa Italia semi-final 5-4 on aggregate.

“I expected Napoli to play better than Juventus, which already happened on Sunday,” De Laurentiis told Rai Sport.

He was referring to a 1-1 Serie A draw at the Stadio San Paolo at the weekend.

The President then aimed a sideswipe at Juventus boss Max Allegri.

“You could sense our superiority on the field throughout. This team has heart and a Coach who is not stuck in Catenaccio tactics, but instead is a gentleman of football.”

De Laurentiis also posted this message on Twitter after the game.

"A great Napoli, a team that plays splendid football thanks to the lads and Coach! Well done, I am proud of you!"

