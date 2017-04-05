Allegri: 'Juve a top level club'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri was “not worried” by the 3-2 defeat to Napoli, as Juventus reach the Coppa Italia Final. “This is a top level club and there are few better.”

The Bianconeri were leading twice and lost 3-2 on the night, but go through to their third consecutive Coppa Italia Final 5-4 on aggregate.

They will now face Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on June 2.

“It’s a good result, especially after two very tough games. We played better compared to Sunday, then made life complicated for ourselves with the error for 2-2.

“We didn’t have the strength to pile forward anymore and I had no real substitutes left, but overall it was a good performance and we ran few risks after going 3-2 down. It was a game we could’ve won, but the objective was to reach the Final.

“Higuain had a good week of work on international duty and you can see how hard he trained, because he looked really sharp in front of goal.

“Today we played with intensity and did well on a technical level too. Our big challenge began today, which is to go all the way in three tournaments.

“We’ve got Barcelona coming up, we have to face that with confidence, balance and belief, as we want to keep raising the bar. We conceded three goals tonight because our concentration levels dropped and the second one was an accident. Overall it was a good performance and I am not worried, because we were the ones who let Napoli back into the game.

“On Sunday we weren’t forced to win, so we could approach it a different way. This evening we knew we needed a goal, so we approached it in another way. Besides, on Sunday we took the lead after eight minutes, so it’s not as if we defended a draw. We played badly and went too deep, that is true.”

Allegri was asked about his future and seemed more confident in his position than he had been in recent weeks.

“My intentions are to continue with Juventus, because I am happy here. I haven’t met with the club yet, as there are other priorities, but then we’ll sit down and evaluate things.

“This team has great potential, a mixture of experience and youth. Above all Juventus are a top level club and there are few out there who could be considered better.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.