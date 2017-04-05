Higuain-De Laurentiis row on Twitter

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain’s brother insulted Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis via Twitter. “How much I enjoy seeing your face every time my brother scores.”

Pipita bagged a brace in this evening’s 3-2 defeat at the Stadio San Paolo, but Juventus went through to the Coppa Italia Final anyway 5-4 on aggregate.

"How much I enjoy seeing your face Aurelio De Laurentiis every time my brother scores,” wrote Nicola Higuain.

“I'm going to relish this defeat. Till next time."

He then deleted the tweet and rephrased it with “Hahaha!!!” on the end.

Later, Higuain posted a screengrab showing he had been blocked by De Laurentiis on Twitter.

“I’ve even been blocked! Imagine how important I am in your thoughts.”

Napoli fans pointed to another tweet written by Nicola Higuain in February 2016, when Napoli had just lost to Juventus in Serie A.

“If we play without a referee, then maybe we can win the Scudetto. Hugs to everyone and forza Napoli always.”

Both before and during the game, Gonzalo Higuain pointed to where De Laurentiis tends to sit in the stands and mouthed: "It's your fault."

The Argentina international implied the fans jeering him ought to be blaming the President for his €90m transfer to Juventus.

