Post new comment

In the two recent games against Napoli, Juve just managed to sneak out the results that put them on the right track, staying at the top of Serie A and reaching the Coppa Italia Final without really having to get out of second gear.

It’s an incredible skill to be able to grind out results and succeed when things aren’t going in your favour at times, an ability that only a few teams across the continent have. These sides recognize that sometimes you just need to do the bare minimum to get the job done, and that’s a trait that this current Juventus has.

It may not be as entertaining as the free-flowing style of Napoli, for example, but it’s just as effective, if not more. Aurelio De Laurentiis calls the Juve approach “catenaccio” when in fact it really isn’t, there’s more to them than just soaking up pressure. Against Maurizio Sarri’s team, it’s key not to give them the chance to counter-attack and their front line have the pace to beat the defence of the Old Lady, so Max Allegri changed his plan slightly.

Instead of holding onto possession, he let Napoli have it and it pretty much worked to his team’s advantage. If Napoli had the ball, Juve wouldn’t be caught on the counter, and it was as simple as that. The Bianconeri inviting pressure onto themselves actually made for an incredibly entertaining two games over three days, but despite Napoli coming out unbeaten in the double-header, Juve will be the ones celebrating.

It really does show a different kind of mentality. Juventus players are aware that if they stick to a plan, they can get the job done. Yes, they’ll have less possession and face a barrage of shots, but in the end they’ll be the ones reaping the rewards.

This mind set and this mental strength is why Juventus have been so successful in recent years under Antonio Conte and now Max Allegri. Conte’s mentality has even rubbed off in the Premier League with his Chelsea doing just enough to get closer the title, just like his Juve sides would. Allegri has taken this one step further and implemented it time and time again.

Napoli dominated proceedings in the two games against Juventus, but they didn’t do enough to grind out the required result, yet their opponents did. That’s what sets Juventus apart from the rest. That is what makes them so successful.

It’s pivotal to a winning team and Napoli will not be a successful unit until they gain the ability to do the bare minimum when it truly matters. Despite their beautiful play, they don’t have the steel and resilience of Juventus.

Now, some will try and criticize Juventus for “scraping through” and playing negative football, but the truth is no one will care what kind of football they play if they end up winning the league and cup double, because it’s a champion’s way of thinking.

The bare minimum may not be entertaining for us neutrals, but it wins you games and delivers silverware to your club. It’s imperative to have this skill, and as these two games against Napoli have shown, Juve have it.

