United push for Perisic

By Football Italia staff

Manchester United are prepared to pay €60m [£51m] for Inter’s Ivan Perisic, according to reports.

The Croatian winger joined the Nerazzurri from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2015, and has been in fine form this term with nine Serie A goal and three assists.

According to this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport, Jose Mourinho has made it clear to the United hierarchy that investment is needed this summer, and Perisic is one of the priorities.

The Red Devils have been in talks for the past few weeks, and are likely to accelerate their efforts in the coming weeks to avoid being usurped by Chelsea.

It’s thought the English side would be willing to pay around €60m to lure Perisic to Old Trafford, and Inter may do a deal.

The Beneamata would like to make at least one major sale before June 30 to free themselves from Financial Fair Play sanctions and allow Suning Group to really invest this summer.

Given that captain Mauro Icardi is considered unsellable, Perisic would be the most valuable player who could realistically be let go.

If the 28-year-old does leave, Gazzetta believes Inter would target both Federico Bernardeschi of Fiorentina and Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi.

