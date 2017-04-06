Rincon: ‘Treble is possible’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus midfielder Tomas Rincón believes “the treble is possible” but is taking things “one step at a time”.

The Bianconeri reached the Coppa Italia final for a third year in a row last night, going through on aggregate despite a 3-2 defeat to Napoli.

“We knew how difficult the game would be and that we’d have to fight,” Rincón explained to JTV.

“Our goal was to score, we did it and now we’re in the final. Lazio got there on merit, we’ll prepare well to face them in the best way because the Coppa Italia is one of our objectives this season.

“The treble? One step at a time. Now we have to win on Saturday [against Chievo] to show our strength in the League, then comes the Champions League.

“The treble is possible, but right now we’re thinking of one thing at a time. It won’t be easy, but that’s our goal.”

