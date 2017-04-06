Reina: ‘Napoli aiming for CL’

By Football Italia staff

Pepe Reina believes Napoli played well in both Juventus games, and now targets Champions League qualification.

The Partenopei beat Juve 3-2 last night in the second leg of the Coppa Italia Semi-Final, but were eliminated after a 3-1 defeat in Turin.

“We played two good matches, both in the away leg and the return,” Reina told Tuttomercatoweb.

“We’re disappointed to have gone out, but the performances were there. Now first of all we have to win against Lazio on Sunday, then reach the Champions League which was our goal from the start of the season.”

Ex-Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain scored twice in last night’s match, with Reina being criticised for his goalkeeping on the first.

“If [Miralem] Pjanic had scored it would be the same for us. He [Higuain] did well for his team, he’s a €90m player who made the difference.

“My responsibility for the goal? We were all in bad shape, it was a tactical mistake by the whole team.

“My starting position was definitely wrong, but it was bad luck that the ball came through Chiriches’ legs.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.