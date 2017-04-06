NEWS
Thursday April 6 2017
Milan plan Montella renewal
By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly planning a meeting with Vincenzo Montella for a contract renewal as soon as the club is sold.

Chinese entrepreneur Yonghong Li is in the process of buying the club from Silvio Berlusconi, with the takeover to be completed before the Derby della Madonnina on Easter Saturday.

There has been some speculation over the future of Montella, but Gazzetta dello Sport believes the new ownership are determined to keep him.

 As soon as the takeover has been officially completed, there will be a summit with the Coach to discuss a contract renewal, as well as determining the transfer market strategy.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies