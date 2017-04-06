Milan plan Montella renewal

By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly planning a meeting with Vincenzo Montella for a contract renewal as soon as the club is sold.

Chinese entrepreneur Yonghong Li is in the process of buying the club from Silvio Berlusconi, with the takeover to be completed before the Derby della Madonnina on Easter Saturday.

There has been some speculation over the future of Montella, but Gazzetta dello Sport believes the new ownership are determined to keep him.

As soon as the takeover has been officially completed, there will be a summit with the Coach to discuss a contract renewal, as well as determining the transfer market strategy.

