Higuain asks €600k from Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain is reportedly taking Napoli to a tribunal in a dispute over €600,000 in image rights.

The striker left the Partenopei to join Juventus in the summer, and scored twice against his old club in the Coppa Italia last night.

Before the match and after scoring the opener, Pipita appeared to point to President Aurelio De Laurentiis in the stands, blaming the patron for his departure.

Now Gazzetta dello Sport reports that there is an off-pitch dispute between the pair, as Higuain has asked for an arbitration panel to resolve a dispute over image rights.

The 29-year-old says Napoli owe him him €600,000 in image rights from last season and part of the previous campaign.

The Partenopei are well-known for having players sign over their image rights when signing, which often leads to long delays in getting transfers over the line.

According the newspaper, the documentation also shows an email from Higuain at the start of July 2016 informing Napoli that he would be triggering his release clause.

Given that he only completed his €90m move to Turin on July 26, it appears the transfer was known by the Vesuviani for some time prior.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.