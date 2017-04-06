Hamsik: ‘There’s still second place’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik aims for second place “to be sure of participating in the Champions League”.

The Partenopei were eliminated from the Coppa Italia last night, as a 3-2 win over Juventus wasn’t enough to overturn their 3-1 first leg defeat.

Given that they’re out of the Champions League and 10 points off the Serie A summit, it appears any chance of silverware has vanished, but Hamsik still has targets.

“We’re disappointed,” the midfielder wrote on his official website, speaking about last night’s match.

“Just as on Sunday, we put in a good performance last night but we couldn’t celebrate. In the League we only got a point and last night the win over Juventus wasn’t enough.

“Next we have an important game with Lazio on Sunday, our goal is to finish in second place to be sure of participating in the Champions League.

“We’ll fight to the end.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.