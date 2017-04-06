Italy climb in world rankings

By Football Italia staff

Italy have climbed three places in the latest FIFA World Rankings, and now sit 12th between Poland and Wales.

The Azzurri won both their fixtures in the most recent international break, beating Albania in a World Cup qualifier then the Netherlands in a friendly.

Those results have seen Giampiero Ventura’s side rise to 12th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, moving above England, Wales and Uruguay.

Brazil have replaced Argentina as the top-ranked side in the world, with Germany ranked as the best European side in third-place.

Macedonia are the biggest climbers, moving up 33 places to 133rd, while Liberia lost 39 places to fall to 141st.



FIFA World Rankings



1) Brazil

2) Argentina

3) Germany

4) Chile

5) Colombia

6) France

7) Belgium

8) Portugal

9) Switzerland

10) Spain

11) Poland

12) Italy

13) Wales

14) England

15) Uruguay

