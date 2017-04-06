‘Juventus want revenge with Barca’

By Football Italia staff

John Elkann says Juventus “want to take revenge for Berlin” when they meet Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Bianconeri were beaten 3-1 by the Catalans in the 2015 Final, and will face them again in this season’s Quarter-Finals, with the first leg in Turin next week.

“With Barcelona, as with Bayern [Munich] and Real [Madrid] it’s a match which is like the Champions League final,” Elkann, head of Juve’s holding company, Exor, told Premium Sport.

“It’s very difficult, beautiful and challenging, but we want to take revenge for Berlin. There are an incredible number of people who want to come and watch the match in Turin.

“The Coppa Italia? Very happy, also with the two goals from [Gonzalo] Higuain…”

