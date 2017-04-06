Conte: ‘Agent doesn’t speak for me’

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte distances himself from his agent’s words - “I don’t like when others speak for me”.

The former Italy CT has been linked with Inter, and his representative Federico Pastorello said last week “new opportunities may arise”.

“Honestly I’m disappointed to be on the front pages,” Conte told Sky.

“Pastorello is a friend, I know him well but I don’t like when others speak for me. If someone wants to know something about me, then they must ask me.

“We’re fighting for the title and we want to achieve this goal, then we’ll try to build something important together.”

