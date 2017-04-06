NEWS
Thursday April 6 2017
Conte: ‘Agent doesn’t speak for me’
By Football Italia staff

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte distances himself from his agent’s words - “I don’t like when others speak for me”.

The former Italy CT has been linked with Inter, and his representative Federico Pastorello said last week “new opportunities may arise”.

“Honestly I’m disappointed to be on the front pages,” Conte told Sky.

“Pastorello is a friend, I know him well but I don’t like when others speak for me. If someone wants to know something about me, then they must ask me.

“We’re fighting for the title and we want to achieve this goal, then we’ll try to build something important together.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies