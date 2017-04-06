Mandorlini: ‘Not worried by rumours’

By Football Italia staff

Genoa Coach Andrea Mandorlini isn’t worried by rumours he could be sacked - “I’m here to work and get out of this situation”.

The Grifone were thrashed 5-0 by Atalanta at the weekend, and currently sit 16th in the Serie A table.

That has led to rumours that the Coach could be sacked and his predecessor Ivan Juric reinstated, but the former Verona boss isn’t worried.

“I’ve heard these rumours flying around,” Mandorlini shrugged, speaking to Il Secolo XIX.

“It happens, that’s football. I’m a professional though, and I go on my way. I know the reality is that these type of stories don’t affect me.

“I’m here in Genoa to work for Genoa and to get as much as possible out of this team. The team is together and we’re dealing with a difficult time for everyone.

“Atalanta? On Sunday after the game I chose not to say anything. I wasn’t going to try for platitudes and excuses, I was too disappointed, too upset. Angry.

“I was convinced we were prepared for the Atalanta match but everything went wrong.”

